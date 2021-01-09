ISL 2020-21 | We have to talk about solutions and not about problems, admits Csaba Laszlo

It’s been a long time since Chennaiyin FC won their last game, with that coming against FC Goa last year at the Fatorda Stadium. It was unfortunate how their star midfielder Rafael Crivellaro suffered a major ankle injury during their clash with ATK-Mohun Bagan and was subsequently, ruled out for the rest of the season. Heading into their next game against Odisha FC, head coach Csaba Laszlo feels that they need to focus on solutions rather than ponder about their problems.