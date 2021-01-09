ISL 2020-21 | It is important to bounce back and show personality, asserts Kibu Vicuna

Today at 3:51 PM
Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna stated that ups and downs are common in football, but it is important to bounce back and show personality. The ‘Tuskers’ will lock horns with fifth-placed Jamshedpur FC with 13 points from nine matches, including three wins to their name.
Kerala Blasters FC’s season has been disappointing, to say the least, with them registering their first win of the season just a couple of rounds back against Hyderabad FC. But the victory couldn’t propel them to greater heights, succumbing to Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC in the subsequent matches. With them set to face the likes of Jamshedpur FC this Sunday evening, needing a win to stay alive in the context of the championship. Blasters’ head coach Kibu Vicuna stated that ups and downs are common in football, but it is important to bounce back and show personality.
"It was a difficult night (against Odisha FC). Since that match, we have been preparing. We trained yesterday we are going to train today. In football, you have to bounce back, show personality that we are a good team," said Kibu Vicuna, ahead of their game against Jamshedpur FC.
Kibu Vicuna is not all insecure regarding his job, nor he wants to change his philosophy but feels they have committed a lot of mistakes which are needed to be rectified. The ‘Tuskers’ are currently placed at the 10th position in the league table, with six points from nine matches.
"It is not a question of style. The teams are different, players are different. We are making changes; we are not playing the same style from the start. We are trying to improve and correct (the faults) with the team we have. I am sure that this team can get good results. It is not a question of being stubborn with the style,” added the manager.
