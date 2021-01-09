ISL 2020-21 | It is important to bounce back and show personality, asserts Kibu Vicuna

Kerala Blasters FC’s season has been disappointing, to say the least, with them registering their first win of the season just a couple of rounds back against Hyderabad FC. But the victory couldn’t propel them to greater heights, succumbing to Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC in the subsequent matches. With them set to face the likes of Jamshedpur FC this Sunday evening, needing a win to stay alive in the context of the championship. Blasters’ head coach Kibu Vicuna stated that ups and downs are common in football, but it is important to bounce back and show personality.