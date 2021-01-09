Find Chelsea’s current spell more challenging and it makes my job exciting, claims Frank Lampard

"In terms of myself, I have to say I came into this job expecting pressure and I have to say my own personality means that I'm weirdly quite strange. You probably have to be to do this job at times, but when things are going well, I put more pressure on myself. I don't like things going well because I worry what's around the corner, I worry about complacency. With the unbeaten run, I was constantly under pressure myself with people telling me how great we were,” Lampard told a news conference.