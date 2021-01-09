Emile-Smith Rowe is capable of being as good as Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden, proclaims Mikel Arteta

"He (Emile-Smith Rowe) has huge potential. He really wants it and he has the personality when he goes on the field to express and play the way he can play. To do it in a consistent way is a different thing. The boys that you mentioned (Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden), they've done it. It's true that they're ahead in their development phase because they've played many more minutes and games in the last two seasons," Arteta said, reported Goal.