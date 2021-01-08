Unlikely Liverpool will sign new defender because of situation in the world, asserts Jurgen Klopp
Today at 7:09 PM
Jurgen Klopp has confesses that the January transfer window won’t see Liverpool splurge on a new center-back because of the financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reds have endured a horrific injury crisis this season with not one but two key defenders out on long-term injuries.
While Liverpool have managed to endure through several serious injuries, many fans hoped that the Reds would use the January transfer window to reinforce their defence. That is especially in light of the fact that Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out with long-term knee injuries and with Joel Matip struggling to stay fit since he signed for the club. It has seen Fabinho deputise as a centre-back alongside 19-year-old Rhys Williams and 23-year-old Nathaniel Philips with Jordan Henderson also used.
But with the winter window open, Liverpool haven’t made a major move yet despite being linked with moves for many. In light of that, Jurgen Klopp has admitted that a move for a new defender is “just not likely because of the situation in the world”. The Liverpool boss further added that had things been normal and the club was in “best possible situation”, then they would have looked to make a move.
"I cannot say definitely we will not bring one in but it is just not likely because of the situation in the world. If the world would be in a normal place, everything would be fine: we won the league, won the Champions League, the club is in the best possible situation and then you have three senior centre-halves injured, is that a situation when you would usually do something?” Klopp said, reported the BBC.
"Yes, definitely, but we are not in that situation. I don't know if something will happen or not. You maybe could do something but it would be a short-term solution and we don't have that short-term solution and that is not right because it doesn't help."
