ISL 2020-21 | Will be playing more entertaining football against SC East Bengal, asserts Naushad Moosa

It was an alarming sign for Bengaluru FC, with them losing three consecutive games for the first time in their history and axe fell on their head coach Carles Cuadrat. The Blues’ long-standing association with Naushad Moosa meant the former Air India manager was appointed as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The former Indian international will be up against SC East Bengal in his first assignment as the manager of Bengaluru FC and has promised that the team would play an entertaining brand of football.