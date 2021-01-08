ISL 2020-21 | Want to say sorry to all the Kerala Blasters FC supporters, apologized Kibu Vicuna

Today at 7:07 PM
Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna has apologized to their fans following their humiliating 2-4 defeat against bottom-placed Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium, last Thursday evening. The ‘Tuskers’ remain at the 10th position in the league table with six points from nine matches so far.
Even though the loss to league leaders Mumbai City FC was justifiable, Kerala Blasters FC were expected to bag full points against an ever-struggling Odisha FC side. The ‘Tuskers’ started with a bang, having taken the lead as early as in the 7th minute itself, but things went downhill for them ever since.
Kibu Vicuna’s men found themselves trailing by 1-2 by the first half itself, while the opponents netted a couple more in the second half, in response to Kerala’s strike late strike in the 70th minute - keeping the score-line 2-4 till the whistle was blown. The Spanish coach has apologized to Kerala Blasters FC fans for the debacle, stating that they committed too many mistakes.
"I want to say sorry to all the supporters. We did not play a good match and committed too many mistakes. This is not the team that we want to see and sorry for that," said Kibu Vicuna, after the loss to Odisha FC.
Odisha FC outclassed the Blasters is most departments of the game, especially after the former restored parity from a one-goal deficit in the 22nd minute of the game. Vicuna admitted that they were tactically wrong on Thursday evening and the manager is now focusing on their match this Sunday evening.
"Everything (was wrong) because tactically we commit a mistake and the result. The good thing is we have a game on Sunday and we have to react. We need to focus on the next game to get all the three points," admitted the Kerala Blasters FC head coach.
