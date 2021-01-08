ISL 2020-21 | Hope the win acts as catalyst for the remaining matches, states Stuart Baxter

After an anxious wait, Odisha FC finally registered their first win of the season, having ousted Kerala Blasters FC 4-2 last evening, even though they were training by a goal in the opening stages of the game. Diego Mauricio’s brace, along with a strike from Steven Taylor and an own goal was enough to log three points from the fixture, with the ‘Juggernauts’ dominating three-quarters of the game. Their head coach Stuart Baxter not only termed the performance as ‘awesome’, but is also hoping that the win would act as a catalyst to go on a better run in the remaining matches.