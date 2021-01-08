Could understand if FA opts to ban players for breaching COVID-19 protocols, admits Scott Parker
Today at 7:09 PM
Fulham manager Scott Parker has confessed that he would understand if the Football Association (FA) choose to ban players for breaching COVID-19 protocol rules. This comes in light of the fact that several Premier League players were spotted breaching COVID-19 protocols across England.
Despite being fit, Benjamin Mendy, Sergio Reguilon and a few others haven’t played football since the start of the New Year with that down to the fact that the players breached COVID-19 protocols. While they were on the bench, the likes of Mendy and Reguilon weren’t allowed to play with Luka Milivojevic playing for the Eagles. It has seen the footballers come under immense criticism for breaching the rules with reports indicating that the clubs are looking to take action.
However, in light of Aleksandar Mitrovic doing the same, after he was spotted attending a New Year’s Eve party with Milivojevic, Fulham are seriously concerned. Especially with the club suffering from a COVID-19 outbreak and it has seen Scott Parker admit that he would understand if the FA chooses to ban players for the breaches. The Cottagers’ boss further added that the world is “living in a very serious moment” and the players need to understand that.
“I could understand it. If you go back to not just football players but the general public, people who are not sticking to the guidelines or restrictions, there seem to be some penalties now in place. Of course that is an option and I can see why that may be the case. We’re living in a moment that is very serious. A lot of people are losing their lives,” Parker admitted, reported the Guardian.
“I’ve had a long conversation with Mitro regarding it. There’s a genuine and honest apology there. He knows he’s done wrong. I also understand that people’s perception of it is that the people who have done bad are only apologising because they’ve been caught. What I can tell you is that when I’ve spoken to him he’s very remorseful.”
