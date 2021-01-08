Comfortable and have big targets to achieve at RB Leipzig, admits Julian Naglesmann
Julian Naglesmann insisted that despite the rumours of a potential switch to Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig need not worry as he has no interest in leaving. The 33-year-old has been touted to take over at Borussia Dortmund once the current season is over despite being contracted to RB Leipzig
While Edin Terzic has replaced Lucien Favre until the end of the season, Borussia Dortmund are still looking for a more permanent option. They have been linked with moves for Marco Rose, Julian Naglesmann, Massimiliano Allegri and even Mauricio Pochettino before he was signed by PSG. Yet, so far, there has been no permanent move made with the club still searching.
But reports have indicated that one of Dortmund’s top targets in the summer is Julian Naglesmann with the 33-year-old considered to be one of the brightest coaches in world football. However, the RB Leipzig boss has a contract until 2023 with the German side and has recently admitted that Leipzig have nothing to worry about. In an interview, Naglesmann revealed that there “is no match” between him and Borussia Dortmund with there no reason to worry for Leipzig.
"There is no reason to be tense regarding Dortmund. The situation with Dortmund has remained the same as it was during my time as Hoffenheim coach. There was and there is no match. I am comfortable and I have big targets to achieve with Leipzig. As I said, there is no reason for anyone at RB Leipzig to get nervous regarding Dortmund," Nagelsmann said, reported Goal.
