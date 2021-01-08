Arsenal take £120 million loan from Bank of England to help offset matchday revenue

Arsenal have confirmed that they have also used the same method as their North London rivals and taken out a £120 million loan from the Bank of England via their COVID Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). The club confirmed this and ESPN reported that the loan is repayable by May and will, reportedly, be used to offset the lack of matchday income but won’t be used for transfers. The club’s statement reiterated that and also revealed that this is to manage the “the impacts of the revenue losses attributable to the pandemic”.