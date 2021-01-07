Reports | West Ham’s Sebastien Haller set to sign for Ajax in £25 million move

But his time at West Ham might be coming to an end as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Ajax are in advanced talks to sign the forward. The report has further indicated that the Eredivisie side are set to pay £25 million for the Ivory Coast forward with Haller open to the move back to the Netherlands. Furthermore, the 26-year-old is keen to reunite with former boss Erik ten Hag at the Amsterdam Arena with personal terms said not to be an issue.