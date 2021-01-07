Might be at Olympique Lyon until the end of the season, admits Memphis Depay

With Ronald Koeman appointed as Barcelona’s new manager before the start of the 2020/21 season, many expected the former Netherlands coach to take a host of Dutch players there. But while the La Liga giants were linked with moves for Gini Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay and a few others, nothing ever materialized. However, reports have indicated that Depay came closest to a move but the La Liga’s salary rules prevented it from taking place.