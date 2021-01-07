Mesut Ozil’s priority is to stay at Arsenal but he might leave, claims Dr Erkut Sogut

Ever since he was awarded with a lucrative £350,000-a-week contract, Mesut Ozil ’s time at Arsenal hasn’t been the greatest with the German struggling to get game-time. Things have become even worse this season with the 32-year-old not registered in either the club’s Premier League or Europa League squads. It has seen Ozil heavily linked with a move away amidst rumours of a potential switch to Turkey or even the MLS.

But with the January window open, reports have indicated that the former Real Madrid midfielder was close to a three-year contract with Fenerbahce although no move has materialized as of yet. Things may change though as Dr Erkut Sogut admitted that the German international could leave North London despite his priority being to stay at Arsenal. Ozil’s agent further added that he could potentially stay until the summer but in football “things can change very fast”.

"We were not allowed to talk legally before Jan. 1 so now we are just starting to look at the options with the numbers and details. I can't talk about the clubs directly because it would be unprofessional but generally, there is six months left on the contract and it is nothing unusual that we will talk to people about different opportunities and try to find the best option for Mesut," Sogut told ESPN.

"He might stay at Arsenal until the summer but he might go. Mesut's priority is to stay but you never know in football, things can change very fast. For the moment, we are just checking all the options for January and the summer. If we want to leave in January, I need to talk to Arsenal. If we sign for the summer, we don't need to. That's the situation. In the next seven to ten days, it will be a little clearer as now the transfer window is open, things can move faster."