Aston Villa close Bodymoor Heath training ground after COVID-19 outbreak

The statement released by the club confirmed that the training ground has been closed and that first-team training ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Liverpool has been cancelled. It is not known as to whether the Birmingham side will follow Derby County’s footsteps and play their U-19s and U-18s instead. Reports have even indicated that a walkover could be awarded to Liverpool, like Southampton could receive after an increase in positive cases at Shrewsbury Town, although Aston Villa are in talks with the FA.