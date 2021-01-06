Tottenham need to forget about final for now and focus on the present, proclaims Jose Mourinho
Today at 3:34 PM
Despite qualifying for their second final in three seasons, Jose Mourinho has admitted that Tottenham need to forget about the Carabao Cup final and focus on what is happening right now. Spurs will face the winner of the second semi-final between Manchester United and Manchester City in April.
With Tottenham looking to end a thirteen year trophy drought, the North Londoners pinned their hopes on Jose Mourinho and the Portuguese boss has led them to the Carabao Cup final in his first full-year at the club. While it isn’t the trophy many Spurs fans would have wanted, the North London side will play the winner between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley, making it a tough task.
But with the final taking place in April, it has seen Jose Mourinho ask his charges to concentrate on the present and instead put the final “in a pocket for three months”. The Spurs boss further added that the club have the FA Cup, Premier League and the Europa League to concentrate on and that is exactly what they need to do. He further admitted that with the game taking place at Wembley, he hopes it won't be an "empty Wembley final".
"It’s a game that takes us to a final, probably, but I hope not, an empty Wembley final but of course I’m very happy. We’ve had London derbies and other games but this is the match that took us to a final. The final is now in a pocket for three months, we have to wait for the final so we have to focus on what we have coming up. We have the FA Cup, the Premier League, the Europa League, so let’s forget the final for now. But when April arrives we have to be ready and to fight for the trophy," Mourinho told Sky Sports.
Tottenham faced Brentford in their semi-final clash and while they did win 2-0 via goals from Moussa Sissoko and Heung-Min Son, the London side did not make it easy for their rivals. Instead, Brentford proved to be a tough opponent for Jose Mourinho and he admitted as much. But the Portuguese boss also added that the “game was always under control” and his team did well against a Premier League worthy side.
"The game was always under control, They had the offside goal, when the ball goes in the air you cannot press the ball, you just have to try to get to the first and second ball. There was penetration on the right side and Davinson Sanchez was clever not to touch the guy.
“We didn’t play brilliantly, sometimes wrong decisions, sometimes one more touch, not with that soft control that allows you to play fast but the game is always under control against a team that will probably be in the Premier League next year," he added.
