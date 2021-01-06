Tottenham need to forget about final for now and focus on the present, proclaims Jose Mourinho

"It’s a game that takes us to a final, probably, but I hope not, an empty Wembley final but of course I’m very happy. We’ve had London derbies and other games but this is the match that took us to a final. The final is now in a pocket for three months, we have to wait for the final so we have to focus on what we have coming up. We have the FA Cup, the Premier League, the Europa League, so let’s forget the final for now. But when April arrives we have to be ready and to fight for the trophy," Mourinho told Sky Sports.