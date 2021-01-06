Pretty sure Kevin De Bruyne will stay but we have to respect the process, confesses Pep Guardiola

Few players have been as good as Kevin De Bruyne has been over the last few years with the Belgian establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s best, if not one of the best in the world. That was compounded last season by the fact that De Bruyne was awarded the PFA Players’ Player of the Year after he finished the season with 20 assists and 13 goals. The 29-year-old has continued that run of form into this season with eight assists and three goals in 14 league games.