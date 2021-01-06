Premier League reveal record number of COVID-19 positive tests after two rounds of testing

With two games in the final week of December and one being postponed in the first week of January, many fans and critics alike have feared that the league would be forced into lockdown. But that hasn’t been the case as the Premier League, alongside the Carabao and FA Cups, have continued on with teams across English football’s pyramid facing each other. However, the Premier League has now confirmed that their latest round of testing revealed a record number of positive COVID-19 tests.