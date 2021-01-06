Premier League reveal record number of COVID-19 positive tests after two rounds of testing
Today at 3:31 PM
Amidst serious concerns that football in England could be halted again, the Premier League have revealed a record number of positive COVID-19 tests in the latest round of testing. The league has confirmed that 40 cases were found from 2,295 tests carried out over two rounds of testing.
With two games in the final week of December and one being postponed in the first week of January, many fans and critics alike have feared that the league would be forced into lockdown. But that hasn’t been the case as the Premier League, alongside the Carabao and FA Cups, have continued on with teams across English football’s pyramid facing each other. However, the Premier League has now confirmed that their latest round of testing revealed a record number of positive COVID-19 tests.
The statement released by the league confirmed that a total of 40 cases were found from 2,295 tests carried out recently. That is between two rounds of testing – 28th to 31st December and 1st to 3rd January – with fixtures postponed at two clubs after a rise in positive tests. But despite that, the league’s statement further revealed that the Premier League “continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols” and that fixtures will be played normally.
“The Premier League is now testing players and club staff twice per week and can today confirm that between Monday 28 December and Thursday 31 December, 1,311 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 28 new positive tests. Between Friday 1 January and Sunday 3 January, 984 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 and of these, there were 12 new positives,” reads the statement on the league’s website.
“During this time period, three fixtures were postponed following an increased number of positive tests at two clubs. These matches will be rearranged as soon as possible. With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the League continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled.”
