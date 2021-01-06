Manchester City confirm three more COVID-19 positive tests including two players

The Premier League confirming a season high number of positive cases in their latest round of testing has many fans and critics concerned that the season could be put into lockdown. That hasn’t been helped by the fact that Manchester City have now reported three new positive tests including two players which further adds to the club’s troubles. It now means that eight players – including Eric Garcia, Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and a few others – have tested positive for the Cityzens with Pep Guardiola handed a new selection headache.