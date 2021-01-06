ISL 2020-21 | We worked hard on scoring and defending set-pieces, proclaims Sergio Lobera

Mumbai City FC have hardly done anything wrong this season, having won seven out of their nine matches this season. Their 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC was not surprising, with them dominating in every department even though a send-off in the dying minutes of the game was the only smudge in the perfect evening. Their head coach Sergio Lobera is elated with the win, but happier because they were able to execute their plans properly, including the way they defended and score from set-pieces.