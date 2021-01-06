ISL 2020-21 | We have to improve a lot in different aspects, admits Carles Cuadrat

Today at 2:38 PM
Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat believes that they need to improve a lot in different aspects after their 1-3 loss to Mumbai City FC on Tuesday evening. The Blues have now lost three consecutive matches and are currently at sixth place in the league table with 12 points in their kitty.
“We have to improve a lot in different aspects. We have some players that are not in the best moment. Some have muscle issues and we are missing Ashique (Kuruniyan) who was one of our fittest players,” said Carles Cuadrat, during the post-match press conference.
The Blues have now lost three consecutive matches, which has kept them at the sixth position in the league table with 12 points from nine matches - a difference of 10 points from the league leaders. According to Cuadrat, Mumbai City FC and ATK-Mohun Bagan are fighting for the AFC Champions League spot, while they should focus on qualifying for the play-offs.
“These are not excuses, but I think ATK (Mohun Bagan) and Mumbai (City FC) have one of the most consistent squads. We have to understand as a club that maybe we have to try to play for the playoffs because ATK and Mumbai are showing that they are going to fight for the (AFC) Champions League spot,” added the manager.
