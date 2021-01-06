ISL 2020-21 | We have to improve a lot in different aspects, admits Carles Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC are one of the few sides to have retained their core players from the previous season, so they were expected to perform a notch above the rest. But, they have been below average as per their standards, having won just three matches so far, having lost 1-3 to Mumbai City FC last evening, at the Fatorda Stadium. Their head coach Carles Cuadrat feels that they need to improve a lot in different aspects to secure a top-four finish in the ongoing campaign.