ISL 2020-21 | We are working in training to improve our finishing, asserts Kibu Vicuna

Today at 3:52 PM
Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna asserted they are working hard to improve their finishing, the main area of concern for them in the ongoing campaign. The ‘Tuskers’ are placed at the 9th position in the league table with six points from eight matches, with just one win to their name.
Kerala Blasters FC registered their first win only last week, having the better of Hyderabad FC by a 2-0 margin, even though they followed it up with a loss in the following game against Mumbai City FC. But, they need to win a few more games to establish themselves as possible contenders for the play-offs. As far as their next assignment is concerned, Odisha FC is yet to win a game in the 2020-21 ISL, making them the ultimate prey from the Blasters’ point of view. Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna asserted that they are working hard in training to improve their finishing, the main area of concern for them in the ongoing campaign.
“We are working in training to improve our finishing. The good thing is that we created chances but the bad thing is that we didn't convert them in the previous match. We are trying to improve in this aspect,” said Kibu Vicuna, during the pre-match press conference.
Apart from improving their game offensively, the ‘Tuskers’ also need to solidify their defence, to maintain a balance in the side. Kibu Vicuna’s men have already conceded 13 goals this season, one less than Odisha FC and SC East Bengal - with them shipping in the most this season.
“We need to control the game and make the most of our chances. But we need to be defensively better as well. Football is a balance between attack, defence and transition. We have to improve in every aspect,” added the Kerala Blasters FC head coach.
