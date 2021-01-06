ISL 2020-21 | We are working in training to improve our finishing, asserts Kibu Vicuna

Kerala Blasters FC registered their first win only last week, having the better of Hyderabad FC by a 2-0 margin, even though they followed it up with a loss in the following game against Mumbai City FC. But, they need to win a few more games to establish themselves as possible contenders for the play-offs. As far as their next assignment is concerned, Odisha FC is yet to win a game in the 2020-21 ISL, making them the ultimate prey from the Blasters’ point of view. Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna asserted that they are working hard in training to improve their finishing, the main area of concern for them in the ongoing campaign.