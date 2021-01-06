ISL 2020-21 | We are trying not to lose self-belief, asserts Stuart Baxter

Today at 4:41 PM
Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter feels that they are trying not to lose their self-belief, with the side yet to register their first win of the season. The ‘Juggernauts’ have lost five of their last six games, having collected just a couple of points in their eight matches so far.
"I wish I could put it (the solution to Odisha's woes) in a bottle and make the players drink it. It would be a lot easier. The first thing that needs to happen that the players do not lose belief,” said Stuart Baxter, ahead of their game against Kerala Blasters FC.
"My father, he was a coach in Aston Villa, said that if you lose and if you lose your belief then that's a double defeat. But if you lose and retain your confidence then that's a half defeat. So we are trying to do that,” added the manager.
The ‘Juggernauts’ will be up against a misfiring Kerala Blasters FC side, which gives them the opportunity to spring back into life in the ongoing season. Meanwhile, Baxter feels that each and every game is competitive, which also applied for their upcoming game, but they will take the field to win the game.
"Every opponent we have, we can potentially get a good result against them. Every game I see is very competitive. It can go any way depending on referee's decision, or a bad passage of play. Kerala Blasters is exactly the same. A lot of their games have been tight. They could have been further up the league. I think it is going to be a competitive game. We are going into this game knowing that we can win this game,” added the manager.
