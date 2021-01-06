ISL 2020-21 | Carles Cudrat mutually ends long standing association with Bengaluru FC

Today at 7:24 PM
Spanish manager Carles Cuadrat has mutually parted ways with Bengaluru FC, ending an association that nearly lasted five years. Meanwhile, their assistant coach Naushad Moosa will take charge of the team as the caretaker manager, until the management recruits Cuadrat’s replacement.
It was back in 2016 that Carles Cuadrat was roped in by the Bengaluru FC, as a deputy to then head coach Albert Roca. Although he parted ways with the club in December 2017 itself, the Spaniard was recalled once again for the 2018-19 ISL - as the head coach of the side. It was in the same season that the Spaniard led the ‘Blues’ to their first-ever league title, defeating FC Goa by a 1-0 margin at the Mumbai Football Arena. It was following their loss to Mumbai City FC in the ongoing season that the club management and Cuadrat decided to end their long-standing association, while assistant coach Naushad Moosa will take charge of the side for the time being.
“After deep deliberation with the management, we feel the club needs to head in a new direction – one where the ethos and philosophy of Bengaluru FC begin reflecting again. While we enjoyed success with Carles in the past, we felt there was a departure from the philosophy that we hold true this season, which prompted us to arrive at this decision,” said Parth Jindal, Director, Bengaluru FC.
For every magical night at the Fortress, for every time you pumped your fist in the air, for that third star above our badge and for so much more. #ThankYouCarles pic.twitter.com/2Q8DU9IfnD— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 6, 2021
The ongoing season has been very unlike what Bengaluru FC have enjoyed in the past few years. So far, the former champions have won three matches, shared spoils, and lost on an equal number of matches so far, stuck at the fifth position in the league table, which speaks for the recent developments themselves. Parth Jindal heaped praised on the outgoing manager for his services during his stay at the Bengaluru-based club.
“I want to express gratitude for everything that Carles has done for this wonderful football club. In the five years, he has spent with us, he has been through all the ups and downs we’ve experienced at Bengaluru. He was around when we lost the AFC Cup final and then the ISL final, before leading us to the ISL title on that night in Mumbai,” added Jindal.
