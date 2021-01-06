ISL 2020-21 | Carles Cudrat mutually ends long standing association with Bengaluru FC

It was back in 2016 that Carles Cuadrat was roped in by the Bengaluru FC, as a deputy to then head coach Albert Roca. Although he parted ways with the club in December 2017 itself, the Spaniard was recalled once again for the 2018-19 ISL - as the head coach of the side. It was in the same season that the Spaniard led the ‘Blues’ to their first-ever league title, defeating FC Goa by a 1-0 margin at the Mumbai Football Arena. It was following their loss to Mumbai City FC in the ongoing season that the club management and Cuadrat decided to end their long-standing association, while assistant coach Naushad Moosa will take charge of the side for the time being.