Reports | Juventus considering a move for Alejandro Gomez amidst Atalanta exit rumours
Today at 2:55 PM
According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Juventus are considering a move for Atalanta playmaker Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez this window especially if they offload a few players. The Bianconeri are one of many sides linked with a move for the Argentine as he looks to leave Bergamo after a falling out at the club.
With rumours about a falling out between manager Gian Piero Gasperini and Atalanta playmaker Alejandro “Papu” Gomez emerging, few believed it was true. However, the reports started flying like wildfire with the Argentine and the Atalanta boss in the eye of the storm which has seen Gomez not play for the club since December 16th. To make things even worse, on an Instagram post, released a few weeks ago, Gomez admitted that he wanted to leave the club in January.
It has seen him linked with a move to a myriad of sides with rumours about a potential switch to the MLS although reports have indicated that Gomez does want to stay in Italy. That has attracted both AC Milan and Inter Milan although Gianluca DiMarzio has reported that Juventus are now interested. The Serie A giants are looking to offload a few players with Federico Bernardeschi on his way to Germany and are looking to sign Gomez as a replacement.
Bernardeschi isn’t the one with Sami Khedira and a few others also looking to leave the club before the January window is over. But with Inter Milan looking to replace the outgoing Christian Eriksen, it does complicate any move that the Old Lady does make for Papu Gomez.
