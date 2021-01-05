Reports | Chelsea prepared to give Frank Lampard time to turn things around

In what was a torrid end to the year for Chelsea, the Blues struggled to climb up the table as they lost not once but four times in the month of December. That shocked many, especially since the London side, had lost just one game in their opening eleven league matches but that tally sky-rocketed in their next six. Furthermore, that run has included humbling losses to Manchester City, Arsenal, Everton and even Wolves which has amped up the pressure on Frank Lampard.