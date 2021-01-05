Reports | Chelsea prepared to give Frank Lampard time to turn things around
Today at 2:11 PM
According to ESPN, despite reports of potentially losing his job soon, Frank Lampard will be given time at Chelsea to turn around the Blues’ poor run of form over the last few weeks. The West London side have struggled immensely in the month of December as they won just two league games.
In what was a torrid end to the year for Chelsea, the Blues struggled to climb up the table as they lost not once but four times in the month of December. That shocked many, especially since the London side, had lost just one game in their opening eleven league matches but that tally sky-rocketed in their next six. Furthermore, that run has included humbling losses to Manchester City, Arsenal, Everton and even Wolves which has amped up the pressure on Frank Lampard.
It has seen the Athletic report, that the Blues have started looking at potential replacements for the Chelsea boss especially as they enter a turbulent time under his management. But ESPN has reported that the club are willing to give Lampard time to turn things around despite the immense speculation surrounding his future. The report has indicated that the Englishman’s performances last season have earned him some clout at the club and his legend status has further added to that.
Not only that, ESPN has further reported that the fact that Chelsea have not yet identified a potential replacement is a key reason why they’re willing to give him time. But the Blues are concerned at the fact that after spending £220 million over the summer, the recent results don’t reflect improvement especially with a top-four place their bare requirement from the season.
