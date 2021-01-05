Mentally and physically, Manchester City weren’t ready for new season, confesses Kevin De Bruyne
Today at 4:30 PM
Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that Manchester City are just starting to approach their best with the Cityzens not mentally or physically ready for the start of the new season. The Manchester giants enjoyed a decent start to their season and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league.
After Liverpool blew them apart last season, many expected Manchester City to recover over the summer and then dominate the 2020/21 season. But that hasn’t been the case although many have put it down to the lack of a pre-season, a symptom that has affected many clubs across Europe. For Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, however, it seems to have caused them more problems than most with it affecting their league form more than their Champions League form.
However, the Cityzens seem to have found their groove again with them on a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with their last loss coming in November. It has seen Kevin De Bruyne admit, after the game against Chelsea, that City struggled at the start of the season with them not “mentally and physically” ready for the new season. He further added that the last few months have helped the club improve, find their match-fitness and get ready for the battle.
"I think at the beginning of the season we had many difficulties, many injuries, no pre-season. Mentally and physically, we weren't ready for the new season. I think over the last month we recovered a few players, we raised our level, we have won a few matches and we have gone up a few places in the table. We still have another eight games in January in all competitions, it's going to be tough, but I think we are ready for the battle and that is what matters," De Bruyne said reported Goal.
