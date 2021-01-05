ISL 2020-21 | Yes, finally we can be happy after the win, admits Manolo Marquez

Even though Hyderabad FC had a decent start to the season, their last win before Monday evening came against SC East Bengal midway through December last year. The ‘Nizams’ were desperately looking for a win, or else they could have found themselves lag behind in the race for the top-four by a fair distance. Much to the amazement of everyone, Manuel Marquez’s men humbled a formidable Chennaiyin FC squad by 4-1 margin to get back on track in the ongoing season. The manager breathed a sigh of relief and admitted that they can finally be happy after a long time.