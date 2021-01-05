ISL 2020-21 | SC East Bengal will play fearlessly which will be a problem for us, admits Juan Ferrando

"There are two points. Firstly, with the new players (Bright Enobakhare, Raju Gaikwad and Ankit Mukherjee) they have more quality and secondly, their confidence - in the last few weeks they were under pressure of being at the last position. Now when you have three points and when you win 3-1, they will play without stress and pressure. So this will be a problem for us," said Juan Ferrando, during the post-match press conference.