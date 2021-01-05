ISL 2020-21 | Losing possession in midfield cost us the game, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC had their work cut out against Hyderabad FC last Monday evening - with both the sides in almost a similar position before the match kicked-off. While the first half was contested equally, it was Hyderabad FC that changed gears after the break and took the offensive route. They were 2-0 up in an instant, with Chennaiyin FC pulling one back in the 67th minute. The ‘Nizams’ put the game to rest by netting the third in the 74th minute and the fourth, a few minutes later. Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo feels that losing possession in the midfield was the main reason for the debacle.