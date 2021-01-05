Barcelona postpone training after two members of staff test positive for COVID-19
La Liga side Barcelona have confirmed that they’ve postponed Tuesday's training session ahead of their game against Athletic club after two members of staff tested positive. This puts a damper on the club’s preparations and with the club setting up new PCR tests in order to check their squad.
Ahead of a key game against Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona have been forced to postpone training after two members of their staff tested positive for the coronavirus. It has forced the club to move both Ronald Koeman’s pre-match press conference and the Tuesday training session in order to get new PCR tests for the entire squad. A short statement from Barcelona confirmed the news and revealed that it was two members of staff and not first-team players.
The report also revealed that this came after the latest PCR test, carried out on Monday, and it has forced the club into action to take new PCR testing. ESPN have also reported that the two members who tested positive work with the first-team squad on a daily basis which is why the club’s hand was forced and they had to postpone training and the press-conference.
"After PCR tests carried out on Monday, two members of the football first team staff have returned positives for COVID-19. The club has informed the relevant sports and health authorities. Furthermore, the whole squad will undergo further PCR testing on Tuesday morning local time in line with La Liga protocol," Barca said in a short statement.
Two members of the first team staff test positive for Covid-19— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 4, 2021
