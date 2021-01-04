Reports | Manchester City monitoring Sergio Ramos’ contract situation at Real Madrid

However, reports have indicated that Real Madrid are also in contact with their captain as they look to sort out his contract situation before it becomes too late. The 34-year-old is reportedly asking for a two year extension and while that is something the Los Blancos are opening to giving him, the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has dragged the situation on. Yet despite that, ESPN has further reported that Ramos’ main priority is to do everything he can to stay at Madrid before looking elsewhere.