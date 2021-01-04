Reports | Arsenal looking to send William Saliba on loan to OGC Nice

It has seen the defender restricted to only U-23 football, especially after the club failed to secure another loan spell for him over the summer. But things are set to change with the Guardian reporting that the 19-year-old center-back is set to join OGC Nice on loan with the intention of finishing out the season in France. The report has indicated that there is no view at making the move permanent as both Mikel Arteta and the club still believe that the Frenchman has a bright future ahead at Arsenal.