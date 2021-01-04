Jadon Sancho had prepared for a move which affected his form, proclaims Hans-Joachim Watzke

"It was signalled that the fee offer would be paid in instalments over several years. It was all a theoretic discussion from then on. Maybe Jadon had subconsciously prepared for a move a bit. I believe he at least thought about it that much that he lost a bit of his ease, but for weeks now I found him trying very hard. I think he needs two, three goals and this could boost his form straight away. He still is one of the greatest talents there is,” Watzke said, reported ESPN.