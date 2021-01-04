Jadon Sancho had prepared for a move which affected his form, proclaims Hans-Joachim Watzke
Today at 8:25 PM
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted that Jadon Sancho’s summer transfer saga affected the youngster which has seen him struggle this season. The 20-year-old is considered to be one of the best young talents in the world but he scored just once in the league this season.
After contributing to 17 goals and 17 assists in the 2019/20 season, Jadon Sancho walked away as one of the league’s star players as Borussia Dortmund finished second in the German top tier. That combined with the Englishman’s performances for his country saw his status elevated as one of the best young players in European football. It also nearly earnt Sancho a move to Manchester United but the Red Devils were unwilling to meet Dortmund’s €120 million valuation.
It saw no move materialize in the end but the saga has clearly affected Sancho, with the forward struggling to perform in the first half of the season. He has managed to score just the one Bundesliga goal this season with five across all competitions. It has many concerned about the Dortmund star but Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted that he believes “subconsciously” Sancho had prepared for a move away. The Dortmund CEO further added that the transfer rumours and saga affected him but the 20-year-old is on his way back to form.
"It was signalled that the fee offer would be paid in instalments over several years. It was all a theoretic discussion from then on. Maybe Jadon had subconsciously prepared for a move a bit. I believe he at least thought about it that much that he lost a bit of his ease, but for weeks now I found him trying very hard. I think he needs two, three goals and this could boost his form straight away. He still is one of the greatest talents there is,” Watzke said, reported ESPN.
