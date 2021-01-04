ISL 2020-21 | We were superior in the second half, admits Antonio Lopez Habas

ATK-Mohun Bagan were outright favourites when they took the field against Northeast United FC last Sunday evening. The ‘Mariners’ did not have the best of starts to the game, with the ‘Highlanders’ playing with an equal footing in the first half. Mohun Bagan scored in the second half, as they have done it so often in the past, while an own goal from Northeast United FC meant they bagged all three points from the fixture. ATK-Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas felt that the match could have been more balanced in the first half, but they were superior in the second period.