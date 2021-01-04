ISL 2020-21 | Set-pieces cost us the game against ATK-Mohun Bagan, asserts Gerard Nus

By no means were Northeast United FC expecting an easy ride against the defending champions, and it did happen with ATK-Mohun Bagan dominating the game throughout. Usual suspect Roy Krishna headed in the first goal in the 50th minute, while Benjamin Lambot’s own goal meant the fate of the match was sealed. Unfortunately, both the games were a result of set-piece movements, which, according to Northeast United FC head coach was the main reason for their loss on Sunday evening.

"I think we played in the same way in both halves. Those set-pieces cost us the game. You are playing against a great team with great players. They won the title last year. They had that consistency, a lot of credit to them. I can see a lot of positives on our side,” said Gerard Nus, during the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, the manager feels that the loss was concerning, with them stuck at the sixth position in the league table and are winless in the last five matches. Having said that, Gerard Nus admitted that they are building a squad for the future and they need to keep on improving game by game.

"It (the defeat) is concerning because we want to win. We want to be competitive. We are building a squad for the future with a lot of young players. Not many players were together, they basically met three months ago. Every game is a chance for us to get better. We stick to the things that we do well and we keep improving," added Gerard Nus.