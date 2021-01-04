ISL 2020-21 | Poor start turned out to be decisive against SC East Bengal, admits Stuart Baxter

Odisha FC and SC East Bengal – the only two teams who were yet to win a game in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League locked horns at the Tilak Maidan, last Sunday evening. Even though it was expected to be a hard-fought game, SC East Bengal literally sealed the deal with a couple of goals in the first half itself. Odisha FC did manage to take control of the game after the break, but they were denied an equaliser several times before conceding the third goal in the closing stages, with the match ending 3-1 in favour of the Kolkata-based team in the end. Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter feels that the poor start to the game turned out to be decisive at the end.