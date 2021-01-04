ISL 2020-21 | Need to manage the situation in difficult Bengaluru FC game, asserts Sergio Lobera

Barring the first game of the season, Mumbai City FC have been at the top of their game so say the least, having won six matches and playing out a draw against mighty Jamshedpur FC. But, the ‘Islanders’ would face a stiff challenge when they take on Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium, this Tuesday evening. Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera feels that the upcoming game will be a difficult one for them and they need to manage the situation to churn out a positive result.