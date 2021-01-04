ISL 2020-21 | Need to manage the situation in difficult Bengaluru FC game, asserts Sergio Lobera

Today at 4:52 PM
Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera admitted that the game against Bengaluru FC is going to be tough and they need to manage the situation to produce a positive result from the game. The ‘Islanders’ are placed at the second position in the league table with 19 points from eight matches.
Barring the first game of the season, Mumbai City FC have been at the top of their game so say the least, having won six matches and playing out a draw against mighty Jamshedpur FC. But, the ‘Islanders’ would face a stiff challenge when they take on Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium, this Tuesday evening. Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera feels that the upcoming game will be a difficult one for them and they need to manage the situation to churn out a positive result.
"I think it's going to be a different game than the last two. Bengaluru are very compact and very good in defense. It will be difficult for us and we need to manage the situation," said Sergio Lobera, during the pre-match press conference.
Mumbai City FC are currently enjoying a seven-match unbeaten streak, having lost their only match of the season to Northeast United FC back in November 2020. But, the manager has clearly stated there is no room for complacency at the moment, especially with them up against two top teams in a span of a few days.
"I'm not worried (of complacency). I have a very good team with experienced players. They know how to improve in difficult conditions. For example, we play again two days later against another big game but my players know the situation and they want to improve day by day. I'm very happy about this situation,” added the Mumbai City FC head coach.
