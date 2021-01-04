Doing something makes no sense but doing right thing does, admits Jurgen Klopp

It has seen fans call for Liverpool to spend, especially with January window open and the club linked with moves for David Alaba, Sergio Ramos and a few others. But ahead of their clash against Southampton, Jurgen Klopp admitted that the club won’t spend money just because they can and will instead wait for the right player. He further added that clubs are suffering financial and Liverpool is no different, which is why they need to be smart about their signings.