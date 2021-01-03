Virgil van Dijk could make it for the start of rescheduled Euro 2020, proclaims Frank de Boer
Today at 7:49 PM
Netherlands boss Frank de Boer has admitted that should Virgil van Dijk not suffer any set-backs to his recovery, the defender could be available for Euro 2020. The 29-year-old suffered a knee injury in October and reports indicated that Van Dijk could miss the entirety of the 2020/21 season.
With Virgil van Dijk sidelined for what has been reported to be the entirety of the 2020/21 season, many expected Liverpool to struggle. That hasn’t been the case, with the Reds currently sitting atop the Premier League table, but they have lacked the defensive steele that the Dutchman has provided. But with the 29-year-old stepping up his rehabilitation routine, many Reds fans believe that Van Dijk could make an appearance before the season is over.
That has been echoed by fans of the Dutch national team, especially with the rescheduled Euro 2020 taking place at the end of the current season. It has seen Frank de Boer admit that if Van Dijk doesn’t have any set-backs, then he “should be able to make it for the opening European Championship match on June 13”. The Dutch head coach further added that the 29-year-old defender is a key part of his team, both on and off the field.
“He is busy with so much energy. If you see what he’s doing… In my time you were only allowed to kick in the swimming pool. If Virgil doesn’t get a kick back and things go a little faster than expected, he should be able to make it for the opening European Championship match on June 13 against Ukraine. He is very important for our team, on and off the field,” De Boer has told De Telegraaf.
