Results in the Premier League are unpredictable so it’s better to be calm, admits Pep Guardiola
Today at 7:09 PM
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has downplayed any talk about winning the league title and instead confessed that the Premier League is unpredictable to predict in January. The Cityzens face Chelsea in their next league game but are on a six-game winning run and have two games in hand.
Despite what has been a bang average start to their season, Manchester City are still within reach of the Premier League title, with them slowly climbing up the table. It has seen Pep Guardiola’s team go six games unbeaten in the league although two of those have been draws to Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion. But despite that, Guardiola’s side still sit seven points behind league leaders Liverpool and have two games in hand.
Yet with Chelsea up next, and the Blues level on points with the Cityzens, this could potentially be a key battle in the race for the Premier League title. But Pep Guardiola has played down all that and instead revealed that the Premier League is an unpredictable league, with “every game so tough”. The City boss further added he and his squad need to remain calm, especially since they’re still in January.
"If you think about what [can] happen in January, February - the two games [in hand], we can lose these two games and anything can happen. So, in the Premier League, every game is so tough and it is better to be calm,” Guardiola said, reported the BBC.
“The real Premier League, the people I spoke to before I landed here, said everyone can lose to everyone. I didn't see this until now. Now is the first time when I see in the Premier League, one team is able to lose or win seven, and after draw, and after lose. The results are unpredictable."
With Guardiola set to turn 50 this month, the Spaniard has hinted in the past that he might be looking to retire in the near future but did recently sign a two year deal at the club. Furthermore, the 49-year-old’s spell at Manchester City could be his longest, with Guardiola in his fourth year at the club with him looking to see out the contract. It saw the Spaniard admit that he is considering staying in management much longer than he expected.
"Before, I thought I was going to retire soon. Now I'm thinking I'm going to retire older. So, I don't know. Experience helps you, especially the way I live my profession," he added.
