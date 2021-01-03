Results in the Premier League are unpredictable so it’s better to be calm, admits Pep Guardiola

With Guardiola set to turn 50 this month, the Spaniard has hinted in the past that he might be looking to retire in the near future but did recently sign a two year deal at the club. Furthermore, the 49-year-old’s spell at Manchester City could be his longest, with Guardiola in his fourth year at the club with him looking to see out the contract. It saw the Spaniard admit that he is considering staying in management much longer than he expected.