Reports | Tottenham open initial contract extension talks with Harry Kane

The Englishman did sign a six-year deal in 2018 but with Daniel Levy looking to keep his superstar happy, especially amidst the rumours. The report has further indicated that Tottenham are looking to give Kane a wage-rise well beyond his current £200,000 a week packet with the forward open to signing a new deal. The 27-year-old has already admitted in the past that he would be willing to stay at the club as long as they remain competitive and that is reportedly something Daniel Levy believes they can offer Kane.