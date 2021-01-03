Manchester City confirm that Eric Garcia has tested positive for COVID-19

The Premier League has been hit by a rise of COVID-19 cases recently which has forced them to reschedule not one but three games over the last week or so. That includes two Fulham games and one Manchester City one with the Cityzens recently reporting that they’ve got five first-team players who have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the club has been forced to add another name to that list, with them confirming that Eric Garcia has tested positive as well.