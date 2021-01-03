ISL 2020-21 | We lost the game in the first half, admits Kibu Vicuna

Today at 1:51 PM
Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna is convinced that they lost the game in the first half itself, with them conceding two goals in the opening 10 minutes against Mumbai City FC last Saturday evening. The ‘Tuskers’ will be up against Odisha FC in their next match, on Thursday, next week.
Apart from a win and a few draws, Kerala Blasters FC have nothing to talk about this season, having struggled to find their foot since the curtain-raiser last year. It was unfortunate that they were up against arguably the best team of the league just after their first win of the season. Even if they had the slightest opportunity to challenge their ISL rivals, their hopes were demolished in the first 11 minutes itself, with Mumbai City FC netting a couple of goals to set the tone for the rest of the game. According to Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna, the match was lost in the first half itself.
"We lost the game in the first half. We cannot concede two goals against a fantastic team like Mumbai City. We are conceding and we are not scoring. We had very good chances to score," said Kibu Vicuna, during the post-match press conference.
Even though Kerala Blasters FC changed gears after the break, the ‘Tuskers’ failed to find the back of the net. In spite of the loss, Vicuna was impressed that his boys created a lot of chances in the game, that too against a top side like Mumbai City FC.
"The good news is that we created chances against Mumbai. I don't know if any other team created too many chances against Mumbai but we didn't score. We wanted to be proactive and fight till the end. To not give up and believe that we can do it till the end,” added the Spaniard.
