ISL 2020-21 | We lost the game in the first half, admits Kibu Vicuna

Apart from a win and a few draws, Kerala Blasters FC have nothing to talk about this season, having struggled to find their foot since the curtain-raiser last year. It was unfortunate that they were up against arguably the best team of the league just after their first win of the season. Even if they had the slightest opportunity to challenge their ISL rivals, their hopes were demolished in the first 11 minutes itself, with Mumbai City FC netting a couple of goals to set the tone for the rest of the game. According to Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna, the match was lost in the first half itself.