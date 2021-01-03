ISL 2020-21 | Not happy to give away chances after taking the lead, asserts Sergio Lobera

Today at 2:17 PM
Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera feels they need to manage the game better and unhappy with the chances they gave away, even though they won 2-0 against Kerala Blasters FC last night. The Islanders are now back at the top of the points table with six wins from eight matches.
Mumbai City FC were expected to sweep away the game against Kerala Blasters FC even before the starting whistle was blown, but that they would take a two-goal lead as early as in the 11th minute of the game came out of the blue. The fate of the game was sealed in the first quarter of an hour itself, even though the ‘Islanders’ failed to extend the score-line with a few opportunities coming in their way. In spite of the win, Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera is unhappy with the way they allowed Kerala Blasters FC to create chances to score.
"For me, it is about teamwork and not about individuals. We need to improve as a team. I am not happy. It is not only about the result. We gave chances to the opponent and the match was very open. We need to manage the game better. We had clear-cut chances and at 3-0 the game would have been over. Now we focus on the next game. We need to work very well. I am optimistic and happy with my players,” said Sergio Lobera, during the post-match press conference.
As per the manager, the start is very important in any game and they did make the most out of it. But the way Mumbai City FC managed the game after taking a two-goal lead was disappointing according to Sergio Lobera.
"The start is very important to us. We scored two goals and the situation changed. I am not very happy with the way we managed the situation with us two goals ahead. They had chances to score and we need to better. The team was tired, he was tired and the match was open and we needed to run a lot,” explained the FC Goa head coach.
