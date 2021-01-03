ISL 2020-21 | Bio-bubble helped me spend more time with the players, admits Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC have had a mixed season so far, with them collecting 10 points from eight matches so far, including a couple of wins. But, their situation could have been better, had a few results favoured them, especially the consecutive draws against SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan. Chennaiyin FC head coach is confident that they would start converting chances into opportunities very soon. Meanwhile, the manager admitted that the bio-secure bubble has helped him spend more time with the players, showing them videos and explaining what can be done better.