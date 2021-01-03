ISL 2020-21 | Bio-bubble helped me spend more time with the players, admits Csaba Laszlo

Today at 4:46 PM
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo has admitted that the bio-secure bubble has helped him spend more time with the players, showing them videos and explaining what can be done better. The ‘Marina Machans’ are unbeaten in the last four games, including a victory and three draws.
Chennaiyin FC have had a mixed season so far, with them collecting 10 points from eight matches so far, including a couple of wins. But, their situation could have been better, had a few results favoured them, especially the consecutive draws against SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan. Chennaiyin FC head coach is confident that they would start converting chances into opportunities very soon. Meanwhile, the manager admitted that the bio-secure bubble has helped him spend more time with the players, showing them videos and explaining what can be done better.
“Maybe the bubble helped because I have more time to talk and show videos and explain what we can do better but motivation is always [done] individually. Sometimes with people telling that if you score one goal, it will be easier to score the next. I hope this is true and Jakub will score more and more,” said Csaba Laszlo, during the pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Hyderabad FC.
For the entire process to come into effect and for the ‘Marina Machans’ to actually score goals at will, is going to take its own time. But, when it does happen, Csaba Laszlo wants the goals to come from different positions.
“On the other hand, I want that our goals come from different positions. We are not so far but for this, you need some more time and quality. Generally, I am pleased with the way the players are responding in training,” added the manager.
