Borussia Dortmund have to be careful with Erling Haaland, confesses Edin Terzic

However, Dortmund have struggled in the Norwegian’s absence, with them even sacking former manager Lucien Favre after a sensational 5-1 loss to Stuttgart. Yet as Haaland continues his recovery from the injury, Edin Terzic has admitted that the club need to take it easy with the forward. The Dortmund interim manager further added that while it’s good to see that kind of desire and work-ethic from the forward, they need to tell him to take it easy until he is fully fit.