Premier League confirm postponement of Burnley v Fulham game due to COVID-19 positive tests
Today at 7:02 PM
After reports indicated that Burnley v Fulham had been postponed over a spike in COVID-19 positive case for the Cottagers, the Premier League has confirmed the same. This becomes the fourth English top tier game to be postponed this season after Manchester City, Tottenham, and Newcastle United.
After Fulham’s game against Tottenham was postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases for the Cottagers, many were concerned as to whether they could play on Sunday. That is especially in light of reports indicating that the club were experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and reports on Saturday indicated that the game against Burnley would be postponed. That has now been confirmed by both the Premier League and Fulham with it put down to COVID-19.
The Premier League’s statement revealed that after Fulham’s game on Wednesday against Tottenham was postponed, the league retested the players and club officials. That has seen the club report a “further increase in positive COVID-19 cases” which forced the league’s hand. It further added that exceptional circumstances played a part and the game will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
“The match between Burnley v Fulham, due to be played at 12:00 GMT on Sunday 3 January, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this morning. After the postponement of their match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Fulham’s players and staff were immediately retested and this morning have reported a further increase in positive COVID-19 cases,” reads the Premier League’s statement.
“Following Fulham’s request to rearrange the Burnley fixture, the Premier League’s Board has taken into consideration further independent medical advice and decided to postpone the match due to the exceptional circumstances of the ongoing outbreak at the club.”
Fulham confirmed the news and their statement revealed that they did indeed get “further new positive results returned from the most recent Covid-19 tests.”
It further added that the players and/or club officials are self-isolating in line with the “UK Government and Premier League guidance”.
“Following further new positive results returned from the most recent Covid-19 tests, the Club can confirm that this Sunday’s away fixture at Burnley has been postponed after discussions with the Premier League and advice from medical teams,” reads Fulham’s statement.
“Those who tested positive are self-isolating in line with UK Government and Premier League guidance. The welfare of our players, staff and their families continue to be of paramount importance, and we wish those who have tested positive a safe and speedy recovery."
