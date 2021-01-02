Premier League confirm postponement of Burnley v Fulham game due to COVID-19 positive tests

After Fulham’s game against Tottenham was postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases for the Cottagers, many were concerned as to whether they could play on Sunday. That is especially in light of reports indicating that the club were experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and reports on Saturday indicated that the game against Burnley would be postponed. That has now been confirmed by both the Premier League and Fulham with it put down to COVID-19.