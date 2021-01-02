Paris Saint-Germain appoint former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as new manager

However, no move materialized until now with PSG snapping up the Argentine earlier today with Pochettino replacing Thomas Tuchel who was sacked in December. The move was confirmed by the Ligue 1 giants with the 48-year-old taking over at a club where he spent two years as a player. Pochettino’s statement echoed that and he confessed that he has always been looking forward to coming back to Paris as a manager. The Argentine further added that he believes the team has “fantastic potential” to succeed.