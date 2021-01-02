ISL 2020-21 | Not going to blossom into a wonderful team suddenly, asserts Stuart Baxter

Odisha FC have misfired completely this season, with them yet to win a game and are currently at the rock bottom of the league table with a couple of points to their name. The only respite cometh the new year - the ‘Juggernauts’ will be up against a weak SC East Bengal side this Sunday evening, followed by Kerala Blasters FC, giving them the perfect opportunity to get back on track. But, the Odisha FC coach has clearly stated it would be a mistake to think they are suddenly going to blossom into a wonderful team when they face the Kolkata-based side this Sunday evening.